WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
7,145 Euro
-0,005
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 17:34
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 29

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

29 April 2021

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021 of 4.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 25 June 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 28 May 2021 (ex-dividend date is 27 May 2021).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

