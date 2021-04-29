SHOWROOMPRIVE: Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2021





Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 29, 2021 -Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020;

the Board of director's report on corporate governance;

information on the statutory auditors' fees;

the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;

the description of the share buyback program.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available, free of charge, on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). The 2020 Universal Registration Document is also available at SRP Groupe's head quarter, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France.

A propos de showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.



Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.



Contacts Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16

+33 1 53 67 36 73

