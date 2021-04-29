Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
4,525 Euro
+0,005
+0,11 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
29.04.2021 | 18:25
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Result of AGM 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Result of AGM 
29-Apr-2021 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AGM RESULTS 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin, 29 April 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of 
the Company were passed. 
 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was 
included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 31 March 2021 and 
made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com . 
 
A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have 
been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for 
inspection at the following locations: - 
 
Companies Announcements Office, 
Euronext Dublin 
28 Anglesea Street 
Dublin 2 
 
And 
 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. 
 
Resolution 1: 
To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with the reports of 
the Directors and Auditors. 
                 Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %             Votes 
106,422,622  100% 0    0  106,422,622 0    106,422,622

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2020. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %             Votes 
106,340,482  100% 82,140  0%  106,422,622 0    106,422,622

Resolution 3 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
104,587,195  98% 1,835,427 2% 106,422,622 0    106,422,622

Resolution 3 (b):

To re-appoint Pat McCann as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
105,843,737  99% 577,052  1% 106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 3 (c):

To re-appoint Stephen McNally as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
105,842,737  99% 577,052  1% 106,420,789 1,000  106,421,789

Resolution 3 (d):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
105,836,737  99% 583,052  1% 106,419,789 1,000  106,420,789

Resolution 3 (e):

To re-appoint Robert Dix as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
106,065,068  100% 354,721  0% 106,419,789 1,000  106,420,789

Resolution 3 (f):

Motion Withdrawn

Resolution 3 (g):

To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
106,071,992  100% 348,797  0% 106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 3 (h):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
106,420,789  100% 0    0%  106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 3 (i):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
105,848,661  99% 571,128  1% 106,419,789 1,000  106,420,789

Resolution 4:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %             Votes 
106,414,789  100% 6,000  0%  106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
100,004,006  94% 6,415,783 6% 106,419,789 1,000  106,420,789

Resolution 6:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
105,297,351  99% 1,123,438 1% 106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 7:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
103,765,782  98% 2,655,007 2% 106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 8:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
106,126,448  100% 218,301  0% 106,344,749 76,040  106,420,789

Resolution 9:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %             Votes 
106,344,749  100% 76,040  0%  106,420,789 0    106,420,789

Resolution 10:

Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days) 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.    %             Votes 
104,901,333  99% 1,519,456 1% 106,420,789 0    106,420,789

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 

Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc                    Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Pat McCann, CEO                        investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell                    Tel +353 1 679 6363

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
