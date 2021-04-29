DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Result of AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Result of AGM 29-Apr-2021 / 16:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGM RESULTS ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, 29 April 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 31 March 2021 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com . A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: - Companies Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2 And https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. Resolution 1: To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors. Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,422,622 100% 0 0 106,422,622 0 106,422,622

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,340,482 100% 82,140 0% 106,422,622 0 106,422,622

Resolution 3 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 104,587,195 98% 1,835,427 2% 106,422,622 0 106,422,622

Resolution 3 (b):

To re-appoint Pat McCann as a Director

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 105,843,737 99% 577,052 1% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 3 (c):

To re-appoint Stephen McNally as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 105,842,737 99% 577,052 1% 106,420,789 1,000 106,421,789

Resolution 3 (d):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 105,836,737 99% 583,052 1% 106,419,789 1,000 106,420,789

Resolution 3 (e):

To re-appoint Robert Dix as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,065,068 100% 354,721 0% 106,419,789 1,000 106,420,789

Resolution 3 (f):

Motion Withdrawn

Resolution 3 (g):

To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,071,992 100% 348,797 0% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 3 (h):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,420,789 100% 0 0% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 3 (i):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 105,848,661 99% 571,128 1% 106,419,789 1,000 106,420,789

Resolution 4:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,414,789 100% 6,000 0% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 100,004,006 94% 6,415,783 6% 106,419,789 1,000 106,420,789

Resolution 6:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 105,297,351 99% 1,123,438 1% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 7:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 103,765,782 98% 2,655,007 2% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 8:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,126,448 100% 218,301 0% 106,344,749 76,040 106,420,789

Resolution 9:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 106,344,749 100% 76,040 0% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

Resolution 10:

Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days)

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 104,901,333 99% 1,519,456 1% 106,420,789 0 106,420,789

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

