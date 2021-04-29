DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
The Financial Report 2020 as of December 31, 2020 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/.
This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler AG.
Daimler International Finance B.V.
Treasury
Ravenswade 4
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein
Phone: +31 646 287218
Fax: +31 30 605 4287
29.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1190804 29.04.2021
DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de