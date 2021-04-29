DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Financial Report 2020 as of December 31, 2020 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online



29.04.2021 / 18:21

This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler AG.





Daimler International Finance B.V.

Treasury

Ravenswade 4

NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein



Phone: +31 646 287218

Fax: +31 30 605 4287

