Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:02 Uhr
4,525 Euro
+0,005
+0,11 %
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Committee Changes

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Committee Changes 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Committee Changes 
29-Apr-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Committee Changes 
 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 29 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces changes in board committee composition and 
non-executive director responsibilities following the retirement of Alf Smiddy. 
Margaret Sweeney and Robert Dix will join the Nomination Committee 
Elizabeth McMeikan will join the Audit & Risk Committee 
Board Chair, John Hennessy will assume non-executive director responsibility for engagement with the workforce. 
Committee Membership 
Following these changes, the membership of board committees will be as set out below: 
 
Audit and Risk Committee: Robert Dix (Chair), Elizabeth McMeikan, Margaret Sweeney 
Remuneration Committee: Margaret Sweeney (Chair), John Hennessy, Elizabeth McMeikan 
Nomination Committee: John Hennessy (Chair), Elizabeth McMeikan, Margaret Sweeney, Robert Dix 
ESG Committee: Elizabeth McMeikan (Chair), Robert Dix, Stephen McNally 
 
 
 
ENDs 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102166 
EQS News ID:  1190830 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190830&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
