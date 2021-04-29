DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Committee Changes

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Committee Changes 29-Apr-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Committee Changes ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 29 April 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces changes in board committee composition and non-executive director responsibilities following the retirement of Alf Smiddy. Margaret Sweeney and Robert Dix will join the Nomination Committee Elizabeth McMeikan will join the Audit & Risk Committee Board Chair, John Hennessy will assume non-executive director responsibility for engagement with the workforce. Committee Membership Following these changes, the membership of board committees will be as set out below: Audit and Risk Committee: Robert Dix (Chair), Elizabeth McMeikan, Margaret Sweeney Remuneration Committee: Margaret Sweeney (Chair), John Hennessy, Elizabeth McMeikan Nomination Committee: John Hennessy (Chair), Elizabeth McMeikan, Margaret Sweeney, Robert Dix ESG Committee: Elizabeth McMeikan (Chair), Robert Dix, Stephen McNally ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

