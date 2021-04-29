DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchange-traded bonds

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchange-traded bonds 29-Apr-2021 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchange-traded bonds Moscow, 29 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces the completion of the book-building process for a RUB 10 billion issue of series 001?-20 bonds. The offering was oversubscribed, the new bond issue generated strong interest among institutional and retail investors. As a result of the book-building, the semi-annual coupon rate was set at 8.20% per annum. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period is 182 days. There is a put option in five years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion in Moscow Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. Proceeds from the placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of the debt portfolio. BCS Global Markets, ITI Capital, Bank ZENIT, MTS Bank, Commercial Bank of Support to Commerce and Business, SberCIB, IFC Solid and RosBank acted as lead arrangers of the issue. SberCIB was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. *** Press Service IR Service Sergey Kopytov Nikolai Minashin Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 kopytov@sistema.ru n.minashin@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 102163 EQS News ID: 1190809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190809&application_name=news

April 29, 2021