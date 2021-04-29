Anzeige
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Tradegate
29.04.21
19:39 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,66 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchange-traded bonds 
29-Apr-2021 / 19:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchange-traded bonds 
Moscow, 29 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded 
Russian investment company, announces the completion of the book-building process for a RUB 10 billion issue of series 
001?-20 bonds. The offering was oversubscribed, the new bond issue generated strong interest among institutional and 
retail investors. As a result of the book-building, the semi-annual coupon rate was set at 8.20% per annum. 
The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period 
is 182 days. There is a put option in five years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion in Moscow 
Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. 
 
Proceeds from the placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of the debt portfolio. 
 
BCS Global Markets, ITI Capital, Bank ZENIT, MTS Bank, Commercial Bank of Support to Commerce and Business, SberCIB, 
IFC Solid and RosBank acted as lead arrangers of the issue. SberCIB was the placement agent. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
*** 
 
             Press Service 
IR Service 
             Sergey Kopytov 
Nikolai Minashin 
             Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
             kopytov@sistema.ru 
n.minashin@sistema.ru 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 102163 
EQS News ID:  1190809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

