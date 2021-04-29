DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG Announcement on Adding Provisional Proposals for the 2020 Annual General Meeting Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 April 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 6690.HK, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published Announcement on Adding Provisional Proposals for the 2020 Annual General Meeting in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The Shareholders' Meetings will be held on 25 June 2021 in Qingdao, China. - Date of the Meetings: 25 June 2021 - Venue: Haier University, Haier Information Industrial Park, No.1 Haier Road, Qingdao City, China - Online voting system for A-shareholders for the Meeting: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings - Record Date: 16 June 2021 - For the participation of D-shareholders intending to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting (and the 2021 Second D-Shares Class Meeting to be convened on the same day), the invitation letter will later be published on the disclosure platforms at https://www.dgap.de/, the German Federal Gazette and the website of the Company at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/. The invitation letter and proxy form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting (and the 2021 Second D-Shares Class Meeting), will be separately dispatched to D-shareholders later. I. Explanation of adding provisional proposals 1. Prosper: Haier Group Corporation 2. Explanation of the proposal procedures The Company has published the notice of convening General Meeting on 30 March 2021, Haier Group Corporation, a shareholder that, solely or jointly, holding 33.94% of the Company's shares, proposed provisional proposals and submitted them in writing to the convener of the General Meeting on 29 April 2021. In accordance with the relevant regulations of the Rules of Shareholders' General Meeting of Listed Companies, the convener of the General Meeting hereby publishes this announcement. 3. Details of the provisional proposals Adding the following proposals: (1) Proposal on Renewing Engagement of PRC GAAP Auditor The Company intends to re-appoint the Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of PRC Accounting Standards financial report and internal control report of the Company for 2021, the auditing service fees is RMB10 million (including the fee for auditing the financial statements is RMB7.15 million and the audit fee for the internal control is RMB2.85 million), which remains the same as that of last year. (2) Proposal on Renewing Engagement of IFRS Auditor The Company intends to re-appoint the HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the international accounting standards auditor of the Company for 2021, the auditing service fees is RMB3.89 million (including the fee for auditing the financial statements is RMB3.74 million and the audit fee for reviewing the on-going connected transactions is RMB0.15 million), which has slightly adjusted from that of last year. (3) Proposal on the Renewal of the Financial Service Framework Agreement and its Expected Related Party Transaction Limit with Haier Group and Haier Finance The Company intends to renew the Financial Service Framework Agreement with Haier Group Corporation, and the estimated the amounts of the daily related party transactions for financial services. The above-mentioned provisional proposals are not the special resolutions of the general meeting, which do not require for cumulative voting and have been considered and approved at the 18th meeting of the 10th session of the Board of Directors of the Company. For details, please refer to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Meeting of the 10th Session of the Board of Directors published on the website of the Company and of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement. II. Except for adding provisional proposals above, the notices of the original General Meeting announced on 30 March 2021 remain unchanged. III. Proposals of the General Meeting and type of voting shareholders No. Name of proposals Type of shareholders A-share shareholders D-share shareholders H-share shareholders Proposals by non-cumulative poll 1 Report on the 2020 Annual Financial Statements v v v 2 2020 Annual Report and Annual Report Summary v v v 3 2020 Annual Work Report of the Board of Directors v v v 4 2020 Annual Work Report of the Board of Supervisors v v v 5 2020 Annual Audit Report on Internal Control v v v 6 2020 Annual Profit Distribution Plan v v v 7 Proposal on the Anticipated Provision of Guarantees for its Subsidiaries in 2021 v v v 8 Proposal on the Conduct of Foreign Exchange Fund Derivatives Business v v v 9 Proposal on Adjusting the Allowance of Directors v v v 10 Proposal on Closing Certain Fund-raising Projects through Convertible Corporate Bonds and Permanently Supplementing the Working Capital with the Surplus Funds v v v 11 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of H-shares of the Company v v v 12 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors on Additional Issuance of D-shares of the Company v v v 13 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of H-shares of the Company in Issue v v v 14 Proposal on Granting the General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Repurchase not more than 10% of the Total Number of D-shares of the Company in Issue v v v 15 Proposal on Amending the Articles of Association v v v 16 Proposal on Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors v v v 17 Proposal on Amending the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Supervisors v v v 18 Proposal on Amending the Management System of External Guarantees v v v 19 Proposal on Re-appointment of PRC GAAP Auditor v v v 20 Proposal on Re-appointment of IFRS Auditor v v v 21 Proposal on the Renewal of the Financial Service Framework Agreement and its Expected Related Party Transaction Limit with Haier Group and Haier Finance v v v Proposals by cumulative poll 22 Proposal on Election of Independent Director(s) Independent director(s) to be elected:(1) 22.01 Wu Qi v v v 23 Proposal on Election of Supervisor(s) of the Company Supervisor(s) to be elected:(2) 23.01 Liu Dalin v v v 23.02 Ma Yingjie v v v 1. Dates and media of disclosure of the proposals The proposals to be submitted to this meeting have been considered and approved at the 18th meeting of the 10th session of the Board of Directors and the 14th the meeting of the 10th session of the Board of Supervisors. For details, please refer to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Meeting of the 10th Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the Announcement on Resolutions of the 14th the Meeting of the 10th Session of the Board of Supervisors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and related announcements disclosed by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day as this announcement. 2. Special proposals: 7, 11-15 3. Proposals with separate counting of votes from small and medium investors: 6-8, 10, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22 4. Proposals which interested shareholders will abstain from voting: 21 Names of the interested shareholders to abstain from voting: Haier Group Corporation, Haier Electric Appliances Corp Ltd. (Already renamed to Haier COSMO Co., Ltd.), Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and Haier International Co., Ltd., HCH (HK) Investment Management Co., Ltd. 5. Proposals which shareholders of preference shares will vote on: Not applicable It is hereby notified the above. The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. or other conveners About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. 