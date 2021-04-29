DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 April 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published several mandatory announcements in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The announcements consist of the following documents and are in full available at:
I. Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors
The following proposals have been approved by the attending directors:
1. 2021 First Quarterly Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
2. Proposal on Re-appointment of PRC GAAP Auditor
3. Proposal on Re-appointment of IFRS Auditor
4. Proposal on Renewal of the Financial Services Framework Agreement and its Expected Connected Transaction Limit with Haier Group and Haier Finance
II. Announcement on Resolutions of the 14th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors
The following proposals have been approved by the attending supervisors:
1. Report on the Review Opinions of '2021 First Quarterly Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'
2. Proposal on the Renewal of the Financial Service Framework Agreement with Haier Group Corporation and the Estimated Amount of Related Party Transactions
III. Announcement on Re-appointment of Auditors
Hexin Certified Public Accountants LLP (PRC GAAP auditor) and HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited (IFRS auditor) were proposed to be reappointed. The proposal was raised by the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors and reviewed and approved the independent directors and the board of Directors. They agreed to submit the proposal to the Annual General Meeting for consideration and approval.
IV Announcement on Renewal of the Financial Services Framework Agreement and its Expected Related Party Transaction Limit with Haier Group and Haier Finance
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
