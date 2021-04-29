Stream It, Inc.: CyberLandr Orders Quickly Exceed $50 Million

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / CyberLandr is an innovative camper/overlander for the Tesla Cybertruck that was unveiled April 6, 2021. CyberLandr, by Stream It, Inc., transforms a Tesla Cybertruck into an adventure vehicle by providing a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and office when deployed-while disappearing completely within the bed (or "vault") of the Cybertruck when stowed. Preorders have continued at a rapid pace and already represents more than $50 million in future revenue.

During their decades-long careers producing products, neither Lance King nor co-founder Bill French have seen a product generate so much enthusiasm. Bill said, "We believe the enthusiasm is a direct result of people envisioning how this new adventure vehicle can improve their lives. People are telling us of many new uses for both wilderness and urban adventures. For example, parents at athletic matches, or the ability to boondock and overland to places previously inaccessible to a traditional RV. We estimate CyberLandr will be used 2-3 times more than traditional RVs because it is so easy to take with you."

Lance King, CEO of Stream It, Inc. and lead designer of CyberLandr believes fewer than 10% of Cybertruck reservation holders have seen CyberLandr in the three weeks since it was unveiled. He said, "We conservatively estimate demand for CyberLandr at more than 10,000 units in 2022. This is why we are working with renowned lean manufacturing consultants Munro & Associates to help ensure high quality while we scale manufacturing to meet demand."

Electrification will disrupt the RV industry as much as the auto industry over the next decade. For investment opportunities, contact invest@CyberLandr.com. Please direct media requests to Briggs Weyrauch at media@cyberlandr.com.

Related Files

CyberLandr Desert Adventure LR.png

CyberLandr Sports Matches LR.png

Related Images

Related Video

SOURCE: Stream It, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643365/CyberLandr-Orders-Quickly-Exceed-50-Million