Spiden, founded and run by serial entrepreneur Leo Grünstein, is coming out of stealth with an announcement of closing a $18 million financing round led by digital health app Ornament.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005926/en/

Spiden Founder CEO Leo Grünstein in front of Spiden's biophotonic lab setup, which Spiden leverages to create its unique blood biomarker and drug detection library using light AI. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since Spiden's inception 3 years ago, the team has developed a technology platform to analyze biomarkers and drugs in real-time and perform in-situ spectroscopic measurements of physiological fluids, blood in particular. Technological advances of optical technologies and AI open up never-before-seen integration and application opportunities. As Spiden's optical technology for example does not break the matter it analyzes, vs traditional chemical lab tests, Grünstein envisions a future where human blood can be continuously measured with an implant and become state-of-the-art to living a healthier and longer live, detecting diseases earlier, and helping to improve and personalize medical treatments. So far, the Spiden team has successfully analyzed multiple biomarkers and is planning to use this capital infusion to further expand its platform's library of biomarkers and drugs.

Ornament is a digital health app that allows its users to upload their blood test results and conveniently analyze and organize them, to better understand and manage their health. "The investment in Spiden is inherently strategic for Ornament, as we share our vision for the future, in which snapshot biomarker data will make space for continuous, real-time biomarker data" says Ornament's CEO Snezhana Gurina. "Spiden is building what we believe is the future of preventative medicine, as its unique data set will help to uncover correlations between lifestyle choices, medication and longevity. Ornament could be Spiden's partner for the user interface of its data."

"How come humanity wants to fly to Mars, yet we still don't know what the short- and long-term health effects are of the things we eat, the environment we live in, the medication we take, and the way we exercise or sleep? I've started Spiden to create a new platform for such real-time feedback, to help us improve and extend our lives." says Switzerland-based serial entrepreneur Leo Grünstein, founder and CEO of Spiden.

Ornament Health led the round, which also included Geberit, a Swiss stock market listed group and leading player in manufacturing and supplying sanitary products; Young Sohn, former Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung, Board member at Arm and seed investor in Zoom Video; angel investor Daniel Gutenberg, who is most well-known for his early investments in so called "unicorns" such as e.g. Facebook, Stone, and Mobileye; Edward Ludwig, former CEO and Chairman of Becton, Dickinson and current Board member of Boston Scientific and CVS Health; Konstantin Othmer, an early engineer at Apple and early investor in Tesla and Ring; Kirill Evstratov, founder of Unlimint a global fintech company; b-to-v partners; and several other executives from within and outside the medtech industry. This round of financing brings Spiden's total funds raised to-date above $25 million.

About Spiden

Spiden aspires to become the benchmark platform for longevity and preventative medicine by providing real-time biomarker and drug analysis to empower clinicians, patients, as well as healthy individuals in making more informed and timely decisions and increase the safety and efficacy of medical treatments. It has developed the world's first data generation platform to perform spectroscopic measurements of a wide range of biomarkers and drugs in blood. It envisions a future where human blood can be continuously measured with an implant and become state-of-the-art to living a healthier and longer live, detecting diseases earlier, and helping to improve and personalize medical treatments. In the short term, Spiden intends to work with established industry players and create blood monitoring technology that can improve the safety and efficacy of treatments of the critically ill in clinical settings.

Spiden was founded by serial entrepreneur Leo Grünstein in Switzerland in 2017. The company has recruited a world-class R&D team comprised of biophotonics experts, opto-mechanical engineers, data scientists, artificial intelligence experts, and more working out of its headquarters in Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland.

About Ornament Health

Ornament Health AG is a Swiss company developing the app Ornament. Based on the principles of preventative medicine, the app helps users around the world monitor their health, download test results, and track the dynamics and analytics of biomarkers. Ornament Health AG was founded in 2019 and has dynamically developed health solutions by bringing together experts in the fields of medicine and technology. Since launching its app in late 2019, Ornament has maintained an active audience of more than 100'000 users per month.

www.spiden.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005926/en/

Contacts:

Leo Grünstein

Chief Executive Officer, Founder

Email: press@spiden.com