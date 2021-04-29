Anzeige
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
Tradegate
29.04.21
18:04 Uhr
67,88 Euro
-2,28
-3,25 %
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Stock Split in Swedish Match AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Directors of Swedish Match AB (SWMA
- SE0000310336) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on April
13, 2021. Ten (10) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 07, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBetaEquities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856128
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
