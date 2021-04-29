Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A14U1Q ISIN: NO0010735343 Ticker-Symbol: 2RG 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
09:15 Uhr
5,890 Euro
+0,220
+3,88 %
29.04.2021 | 19:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Europris ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Europris ASA (EPR,
NO0010735343) published on April 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

EPR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 0.50 per share,
effective May 6, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855951
