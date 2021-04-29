U & I Financial Corp. (Washington): U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Continues Growth in the New Year

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported quarterly earnings of $1.6 million or $0.29 per share in the first quarter, as compared to $1.4 million or $0.25 per share for the same quarter of 2020, increasing by $250 thousand or 18.3%, primarily due to increased Net Interest Income.

As of March 31, 2021, total assets ended at a record, $411.9 million, increasing by $58.0 million or 16.4% from the year earlier period of $353.9 million. Net loans reached a record $296.1 million, increasing by $55.6 million or 23.1% from the year earlier period of $240.4 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $49.7 million or 17.0% to a record, $342.3 million, from the year earlier period of $292.6 million.

The SBA PPP Loans total at March 31, 2021 was $43.9 million. During the year, a total of $15.9 million new PPP loans was generated, while a total of $10.5 million PPP loans from the previous year was forgiven.

"We are pleased with the outstanding performance to start the year, continuing the momentum from the previous years. We continue to be one of the top SBA and USDA lenders in our market area among the locally based banks," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "Although there is ongoing economic uncertainty, the future looks brighter with the COVID-19 conditions easing, resulting in improved financial outlooks for our customers, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Despite our steady growth, our credit quality has continued to be resilient, as we plan on resolving even the minimal non-accrual loans and COVID-related deferments. We thank our shareholders and customers for their continued support during these turbulent times, and we hope that the worst is behind us."

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets grew 16.4% to $411.9 million as compared to $353.9 million a year ago.

Net loans grew 23.1% to $296.1 million as compared to $240.4 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale increased to $11.3 million as compared to $1.8 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 17.0% to $342.3 million as compared to $292.7 million a year ago.

Net income grew 18.3% to $1.6 million as compared to $1.4 million one year ago.

Net interest margin was 4.09% as compared to 3.77% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans was $728 thousand as compared to $871 thousand a year ago.

Return on average equity was 11.00% as compared to 10.76% a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.67% as compared to 1.62% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.78% as compared to 1.27% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16% as compared to 0.19% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 58.83% as compared to 57.74% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information, visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Statement of Income (Unaudited) Mar-21 Dec-20 Mar-20 Mar-20 Mar-20 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD $ Var %Var Interest Income $ 3,936 $ 3,961 $ 3,919 $ 17 0.4% Interest Expense 214 292 904 (690 ) (76.3% ) Net Interest Income 3,722 3,669 3,015 707 23.4% Provision for Loan Losses - 250 300 (300 ) (100.0% ) Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 728 1,402 871 (143 ) (16.4% ) Gain on Sale of Securities - - 78 (78 ) (100.0% ) Other Non-interest Income 403 272 267 136 50.9% Non-interest Income 1,131 1,674 1,216 (85 ) (7.0% ) Salaries & Benefits 2,025 1,922 1,617 408 25.2% Occupancy Expense 176 172 167 9 5.4% Other Expense 654 751 613 41 6.7% Non-interest Expense 2,855 2,845 2,397 458 19.1% Net Income before Income Taxes 1,998 2,248 1,534 464 30.2% Income Taxes 380 428 166 214 128.9% Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,618 $ 1,820 $ 1,368 $ 250 18.3% Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,579 5,579 5,573 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.25

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Mar-21 Dec-20 Mar-20 Mar-20 Mar-20 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End $ Var %Var Cash and Due from Banks $ 23,332 $ 24,936 $ 38,101 $ (14,769 ) -38.8% Investments 57,556 58,573 54,810 2,746 5.0% Loans Held for Sale 11,324 6,689 1,774 9,550 538.3% Gross Loans 300,621 294,618 243,505 57,116 23.5% Allowance for Loan Losses (4,568 ) (4,568 ) (3,086 ) (1,482 ) -48.0% Net Loans 296,053 290,050 240,419 55,634 23.1% Fixed Assets 5,785 5,891 6,105 (320 ) -5.2% Other Assets 17,813 17,759 12,686 5,127 40.4% Total Assets $ 411,863 $ 403,898 $ 353,895 $ 57,968 16.4% Checking $ 76,148 $ 79,648 $ 49,018 $ 27,130 55.3% NOW 9,858 8,837 11,786 (1,928 ) -16.4% Money Market 122,204 152,719 154,079 (31,875 ) -20.7% Savings 12,197 11,015 8,797 3,400 38.6% Certificates of Deposit 121,915 85,349 68,962 52,953 76.8% Total Deposits 342,322 337,568 292,642 49,680 17.0% Borrowed Funds 8,000 5,000 8,000 - 0.0% Other Liabilities 1,471 2,244 1,370 101 7.4% Total Liabilities 351,793 344,812 302,012 49,781 16.5% Shareholders' Equity 60,070 59,086 51,883 8,187 15.8% Total Liabilities & Equity $ 411,863 $ 403,898 $ 353,895 $ 57,968 16.4%

Financial Ratios Mar-21 Dec-20 Mar-20 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.67 % 1.87 % 1.62 % Return on Average Equity 11.00 % 12.59 % 10.76 % Net Interest Margin 4.09 % 4.02 % 3.77 % Efficiency Ratio 58.83 % 53.25 % 57.74 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.89 % 14.65 % 15.10 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 20.41 % 19.79 % 18.48 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.41 % 19.79 % 18.48 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.67 % 21.04 % 19.59 % Book Value per Share $ 10.77 $ 10.59 $ 9.31 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ (13 ) $ (10 ) Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.52 % 1.55 % 1.27 % Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans 1.78 % 1.78 % 1.27 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.19 %

