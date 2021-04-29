Trust Payments to open new offices in Ireland

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments announced it has expanded into Ireland. The payments technology group will open an office in Dublin city centre as it seeks to benefit from local talent and rapid growth in the country's FinTech sector.

Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan O'Connor said: "As we emerge from Covid, tourism in Ireland will thrive once more. We are active in the travel industry and can work with a number of partners both in the EU and the US who are keen to build local relationships in Ireland. In addition, we want to drive new and exciting crypto payment and blockchain loyalty product solutions for Irish merchants. Our leadership position in the crypto payments market out of Malta gives us a competitive advantage in the Irish market."

Trust Payments will initially target Irish SMEs with a turnover of €1m or less, offering digital payment, Crypto, Blockchain and options in person (POS) as well as larger organisations operating in the retail, travel, education, financial services, hospitality, online gaming and emerging verticals.

O'Connor added, "We are excited to work with local Irish Fintechs and will offer local start-ups in payments, customer loyalty, travel and online gaming the opportunity to showcase and engage in early pilots with existing Trust Payments clients in the European, North American and Asia Pacific regions. This will provide critical early 'voice of the customer' feedback for selected companies and help Irish startups to grow. Details of this program will be published on our website by the end of June."

Trust Payments is a major player in digital payments globally, and particularly in the UK and Europe. In Ireland, the company already supports a number of clients including Brandon House Hotel, Mill Park Hotel, Nuremore Hotel & Country Club and the George Hotel via a long-term partnership with Guestline.

Clio O'Gara, Country Manager, Guestline commented: "Trust Payments and Guestline have been working together in Ireland since 2016. Via our partnership, we offer GuestPay, a highly specialised payment solution for the hospitality industry. We are looking forward to working together even more closely to further make an even bigger impact in the market. We will offer more Irish hoteliers an innovative specialist single seamless payment solution for all their payment needs including merchant acquiring, integrated point of sale and payment processing services."

Jonathan O'Connor added, "Ireland has a thriving business scene. By opening new offices in Ireland, we will be able to focus even more on our customers in Ireland, as well as gain new customers locally," O'Connor said. He added, "We will have some key senior hires based in Ireland and plan to tap into the great local talent pool of Fintech professionals to help support our local expansion."

About Trust Payments Group

Trust Payments is a global unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies. Our mission is to help businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating speedy and seamless payments, loyalty, and data management creating truly Converged Commerce. Our global technology platform connects to 50+ global banks to support multi-acquirer processing, as well as our own merchant acquiring solution in the EU, acquiring.com. The group holds an Authorised Payment Institution (API) License from the UK FCA, Principal Memberships with Visa and Mastercard, as well as money transmission and gaming vendor licences in the US.

Our trusted and robust technology solutions process £2.6+ bn in annualised volume for 13,000+ businesses across eCommerce, mobile and Point of Sale (POS) in 15 like-for-like settlement currencies. Partners, developers and merchants who work with us benefit from our 24 years of payments experience in Retail, Travel, Hospitality, Gaming, Education, Financial Services and Emerging Verticals.

