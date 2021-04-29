DJ Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2020

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2020 29-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Luxembourg April 29, 2021 (19:00 CET) - Aperam, a leading global producer of stainless and specialty steel, today publishes its sustainability performance report for 2020 called 'made for life'. Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this report follows the GRI sustainability standards. It has been reviewed by an external audit firm[1] to confirm its compliance with the GRI protocol, including the reporting of material sustainability performance data such as safety results (LTIFR rate), CO2 intensity, energy intensity, water withdrawals and air emissions. Although Aperam is already an industry leader in sustainability, Aperam's ambitious 2030 targets for energy, CO2, air and water, show our commitment to minimizing the impact our plants have on the environment and local stakeholders. We are proud of our state-of-the-art CO2 footprint and of our action plan to reduce it further and become carbon neutral globally by 2050. "I firmly believe that the biggest takeaway from the pandemic is that sustainability cannot wait. In this report, we highlight what we're doing today to create a sustainable tomorrow. When it comes to sustainability and creating real social value, we all have an important part to play. As we work to build our sustainable, post-pandemic world - a world that will be characterised by more freedom and happiness - I hope you join us in our sustainability journey and will use Aperam as a resource for implementing your own initiatives." Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented. Aperam's complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability Reports. It is composed of the "made for life report" and online supplements, including three country supplements to be released. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

