TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Announces the Grand Opening of its QuikLAB Comprehensive Covid Testing System to Help the Fremont, CA Community

Now operational, the TPT CLIA-certified QuikLAB will provide Covid-19 15 minute testing results, meets all HIPAA requirements for data security

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, today announced through its TPT MedTech subsidiary that its Covid-19 testing QuikLAB at Light Church in Fremont, CA is now fully operational. Located at the Harbor Light Church, 4760 Thornton Ave., Fremont, CA and a short distance from the Tesla Headquarters, the site will bring much needed rapid Covid-19 testing to the community featuring 15-minute results from a CLIA certified, HIPAA approved, secure facility. The hours of operation will be Thursday from 11am to 7pm to start.

Patients will need to register first at www.thequiklab.com to download the app to make the appointment and in doing so will be able to receive test results securely on their mobile phones via the QuikPASS Digital Passport. The mobile app is available free in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"Our goal from the initial announcement in March was to provide our mobile QuikLAB and give people from this community a smart and swift way of addressing this pandemic and potentially other medical challenges in communities like this one in Fremont moving forward," said Stephen Thomas of TPTW. "We've developed technology solutions to such outbreaks and public health issues that can be deployed on a quick turnaround basis when called for. Our QuikLAB and accompanying QuikPASS HIPPA compliant and secure software will allow TPTW to do so from one hot spot to another on very short notice."

In the Fremont situation and as can be replicated elsewhere, the QuikLAB will be used to help bring the Church's congregation safely back to worship while helping the nearby Fremont Christian School to allow their student-athletes to participate in sports events. The QuikLAB will be also used as an additional site for Fremont community members who need a COVID-19 test.

As an innovative technology company, TPT recognizes that addressing the Covid-19 pandemic requires a combination of technology and medical solutions. With the onset of the pandemic, the company immediately pivoted into the medical sector launching its TPT MedTech division www.tptmedtech.com. TPT MedTech's core product lines include its "QuikLAB", "QuikPASS" and "SaniQUIK" solutions. Together they provide "End to End", turnkey and streamlined COVID-19 testing and verifying technology platforms.

