Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com CEO Discusses WeWork Partnership, Substantial Market Capture Opportunity on Proactive Investors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand video hiring platform and hiring marketplace, presented to Proactive Investors its inaugural partnership with WeWork, the global flexible workspace provider.

The Recruiter.com Flex membership offers curated pipelines of high-quality talent who are an excellent fit for growth-stage startups at less than $500 a month and no minimum commitment. Through the partnership with WeWork, Recruiter.com's customers will also have privileged access to WeWork All Access, a subscription-based product that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the world.

"The flexible space is really a phenomenal model," shared Recruiter.com Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn, "WeWork is a good partner for us and our new subscription services that help companies grow their talent faster using AI-screening and video tools and our entire technology platform. WeWork has a huge percentage of their client base that are high growth companies; they can leverage our tools to grow their talent pool effectively."

With just under half of WeWork's member population being small to medium-sized businesses, Recruiter.com Flex has a unique opportunity to help WeWork's community of early and growth-stage organizations hire high-caliber, AI-matched, and video-screened talent at their own pace.

Sohn added, "When you're thinking about talent, we want to be that first phone call. Even if we capture a fraction of that market, it's an incredible opportunity for us."

The full interview of Sohn discussing the WeWork partnership is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLx4L_sqTtA&t=6s.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

