Celebrate Moms with the Gift of Rest at True REST Float Spa

Unique Mother's Day Gift of Self-Care with Floatation Therapy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / From homeschooling to filling in childcare gaps to remote working, the past twelve months have been tough on mothers, to say the least. This Mother's Day, give the gift of rest and relaxation for all that they do. True REST Float Spa provides the perfect gift of self-care, rest and relaxation. With a buy one gift card get one free offer beginning April 30 through May 10, mothers can enjoy a spa-like experience with an hour float therapy session.

Research suggests the stress of the COVID pandemic has had an enormous effect on US mothers' mental and physical health. While the pandemic has touched every single American, mothers in particular have had it especially hard and there hasn't been much rest for them. Kaiser Family Foundation reported that 70% of mothers said worry and stress from the pandemic have damaged their health.

When the body exerts itself through continuous stressors, the ramifications can be extraneous. From increased anxiety and depression, to physical ailments like chronic pain, headaches, or muscle tension, it's more crucial than ever that mothers receive a day of self-care and rejuvenation. With a luxury, spa-like experience, True REST wants mothers to feel special this holiday by offering an opportunity to float away from the worries for full-body wellness.

Flotation therapy is a non-evasive therapy and complementary to other treatment options because it positively impacts the entire body. Each float pod is filled with a mixture of 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water set to the body's temperature. The zero-gravity environment eliminates tension on the muscles and joints of the body, allowing the body to relax and fully let go of any pressure or pain. The environment also provides a peaceful mind because of the elimination of distractions. Without external sources overloading the senses, the mind has time to focus inward and concentrate on finding peace.

By offering an all-natural, holistic approach to health and wellness, True REST Float Spa provides guests with a unique opportunity to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Each hour-long session is full of relaxation, especially for people looking to incorporate a whole-body wellness routine. Monthly membership plans are available for guests, and each float therapy session is $79.

An hour without interruption, without phone calls, text messages and social media might just be what moms need. True Rest Float Spa's special Mother's Day gift certificate offer is available online at www.TrueREST.com/Moms.

To learn more about flotation therapy and True REST Float Spa, visit www.TrueREST.com.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2019, True REST Franchising LLC was ranked No. 7 in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises and in 2021 No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 79 awarded locations, including 36 open locations and another 15 opening soon across the country, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to?www.TrueREST.com, or visit Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For franchising opportunities, go to www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

