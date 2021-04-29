Tortoise Exercises Large Shareholder Position to Engage NBLX to Reconsider Transaction Price with CVX

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Tortoise Capital Advisors has sent a letter to the board of Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) expressing its disappointment in the process of the transaction with Chevron Corporation (CVX) and the resulting price that we believe is not in the best interest of minority shareholders.

"We view our position as a large shareholder as an opportunity to actively engage with senior management and boards to enhance and improve their company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives," said Matthew Sallee, President - Tortoise. "As one of the largest NBLX unitholders since its IPO in 2016, we are disappointed in the lack of proper governance during the process of the transaction with CVX and the result. In our view, the process did not adequately allow for proper evaluation nor fair representation of the wishes of minority holders of the units. We believe the transaction represents a discount to NBLX's fair value based on the asset quality and historical precedent of similar transactions. The valuation also does not reflect the tax impact on unitholders. We have sent a letter to respectfully ask the NBLX board to reconsider the current transaction, renegotiate to a price that more properly reflects the value of NBLX's assets, and require approval of the minority shareholders."

Read the full letter sent to the board here .

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

