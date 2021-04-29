Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
15:34 Uhr
3,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 22:37
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Group: Annual Report 2020

DJ HMS Group: Annual Report 2020 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Annual Report 2020 
29-Apr-2021 / 23:03 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
Moscow, Russia 
April 29, 2021 
 
HMS Group Annual report 2020 
 
HMS Group announces today that it has published on the Company's website at www.grouphms.com its Annual Report 2020, 
which includes the audited consolidated and parent company IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended 
December 31, 2020. 
 
The Annual report is available to view on and download from at 
www.grouphms.com/ shareholders_and_investors/ 
 
Also a copy of the Annual Report was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 
 
?ontacts: 
Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and 
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater 
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of 
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global 
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2020.grouphms.com 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
 
LEI 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  102175 
EQS News ID:  1190892 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190892&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 16:04 ET (20:04 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.