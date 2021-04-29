DJ HMS Group: Annual Report 2020

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Annual Report 2020 29-Apr-2021 / 23:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia April 29, 2021 HMS Group Annual report 2020 HMS Group announces today that it has published on the Company's website at www.grouphms.com its Annual Report 2020, which includes the audited consolidated and parent company IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The Annual report is available to view on and download from at www.grouphms.com/ shareholders_and_investors/ Also a copy of the Annual Report was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. ?ontacts: Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2020.grouphms.com Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. LEI 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ACS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 102175 EQS News ID: 1190892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190892&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 16:04 ET (20:04 GMT)