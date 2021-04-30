Best Roofer of Lake Oconee Greensboro GA, Braswell Construction Group, Discusses How Storms Affect a Roof

Greensboro GA Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group, Offers $500 Off or a Free Architectural Shingle Upgrade to All Georgia Residences Impacted by Recent Severe Storms

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Major recent storms in Greensboro GA are requiring the skill and expertise only Elite Premier Status Contractors, like Braswell Construction Group, Inc. (BCG) can offer. When asked what makes them unique, owner Chris Braswell states "We have just won the Owens Corning Roofing 2021 Product and Service Excellence Awards for the 3rd consecutive year and are recognized with the elite status of Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors. We are one of few Preferred Contractors in Georgia that is given this recognition by meeting the highest standards of qualifications to be considered the best of the best in the roofing industry. We are also an Insurance claim specialist and work closely with homeowners and Insurance companies to guarantee our clients get what they deserve should they have storm, water, or fire damage. We are also certified by the IICRC for water damage and applied structural dry-outs."

BCG explains the following ways a severe storm can negatively impact the health of a roof. Based on the storm and wind intensity, it's very common for asphalt, wood shingles, or tiling to crack. It can be due to the water exposure and a lack of maintenance. Additionally, heat exposure can be very problematic. Not only does it lead to a breakdown of the protective roof sealant, but it can also make it easy for storms to damage your roof beyond repair. In that case, you may have to replace those shingles, a process that can be rather expensive. If the winds from a storm are very violent, damaged gutters, fascia, heaped debris all over the roof, roof nails coming loose, missing shingles and other issues may result. Water can easily get into the tiniest spots, and in time it can lead to fungus/moss accumulation on the roof which will damage the structural integrity of the roof. In time, it will bring in water leaks, not to mention the roof will need serious repairs, if not a complete replacement.

BCG emphasizes the importance of taking the necessary maintenance steps to protect a roof to avoid any issues and recommends the homeowner talk with a roofing expert and repair any type of roof damage as fast as possible, especially if storms are predicted in the near future to prevent further damage. To keep a roof healthy and prepared for storms, monitor the roof regularly and look out for leaks. Cut tree branches near the roof, or roof line. Clean the gutters to prevent any moisture damage and moss accumulation. Insulate the attic which will make it easier to keep shingles working properly, but it will also lower the energy bills. If a roof isn't insulated properly, any heat emanating from below will damage the roof and shorten its lifespan.

A homeowner's insurance policy should cover the roof replacement as a natural disaster for both wind and hail, meaning that premiums should remain the same once the claim is made. Braswell Construction Group offers free next-day inspections to assist in beginning this process. A trained expert team member will inspect the roof and determine the extent of the storm damage.

BCG is unique in that they provide a premium service as being the liaison between the homeowner and the insurance provider at no extra cost. They do everything from reviewing the estimate, which guarantees that all required repairs are included in the scope of work, to speaking with the insurance provider over the telephone to ensure that all paperwork necessary to secure your claim is promptly turned in. Braswell Construction Group has extensive knowledge of the claim procedure with most insurance companies.

Unlike other Contractors that only help with a single trade like replacing the roof, Braswell Construction Group, handles the restoration or remodel project from start to finish, which in the end saves the customer time, money, and headaches.

Its mission is to earn trust by providing timely and quality services. Since exterior property damage may essentially cause further exterior damage, interior damage, or environmental health hazards, Braswell Construction Group encourages customers impacted by Greensboro GA storms to take advantage of the free inspection and estimate offer, plus either $500 off the project or a free upgrade to an architectural shingle roof.

About Braswell Construction Group

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Multi-Award-Winning, Braswell Construction Group, recently received the Owens Corning 2020 Product Excellence Award and also is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscape and is the Davinci Project of the Year Award current recipient. This prestigious award is only given to three roofing specialists nationwide. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic slate and shake roofing systems. To gain acceptance into the program, contractors must be nominated or approved by their respective territory manufacturer's representative. You can learn more about BCG and their recent award here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-041000333.html

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia. You can learn more about BCG and their high-standing reputation via this past features here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-090500179.html

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas. Chris Braswell, his wife of 17 years and their daughter happily reside in Greensboro, GA where they work, live and play. The Braswell family is extremely involved in all aspects of the local Greensboro community with their business location at 1051 Village Park Dr., conveniently situated off Lake Oconee Parkway.

For more information contact Braswell Constructions Group at their website given above or by calling 678-283- 2551.

