Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Board Appointment Sets Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces the appointment of Charles Desjardins to its Board of Directors. Mr. Desjardins brings more than 30 years of public company experience in the areas of finance and public company management. Mr. Desjardins has served in varying capacities of numerous public mineral exploration and technology companies and has been very active in the Red Lake Mining district since 2006.

Gary Musil has resigned as a director to devote attention to other professional commitments. The board of directors would like to thank Gary for his valuable contributions to date and wish him success in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces it has set 1.7 million options to directors and consultants of the Company at $0.27 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

