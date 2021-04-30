E2Gold Inc.: E2Gold Engages ITG

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Support Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market support services to the Company, including market trading and such other shareholder communication and other matters as may be requested by the Company from time to time, in consideration of a cash payment to ITG of $5,000 per month plus applicable taxes. ITG will trade shares of E2Gold on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of E2Gold's common shares. The agreement is effective April 26, 2021, has a term of three months, will renew monthly thereafter, and may be terminated on 10 days notice.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). ITG and E2Gold are arm's length parties, and ITG has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Support Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company which completed an oversubscribed Initial Public Offering on December 30, 2020, and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 4, 2021. Its large flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company recently completed the first phase of an 8,000 metre drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource.

For further information please contact:

Eric Owens, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (416) 509-5385

Email: eric.owens@e2gold.ca

Ellie Owens, Vice President

Tel. 647-575-2888

Email: ellie.owens@e2gold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about the Company's expectations regarding its proposed marketing and market making activities, and the potential results of its exploration program at the Hawkins Gold Project, each of which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and other risks set forth in the continuous disclosure record of the Company available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

