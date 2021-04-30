CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument CIDA BRCMIGACNPR3 CIA EN.GE.PFD-CEMIGRB- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument CIDA BRCMIGACNPR3 CIA EN.GE.PFD-CEMIGRB- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument HWY US0193301092 ALLIED MOTION TECHS DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument HWY US0193301092 ALLIED MOTION TECHS DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument OEA SE0005876968 OEM INTERNATIONAL B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument OEA SE0005876968 OEM INTERNATIONAL B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument HIJ2 NL0006237562 ARCADIS NV EO-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument HIJ2 NL0006237562 ARCADIS NV EO-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument BHM CH0012530207 BACHEM HLDG NA B SF 0,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument BHM CH0012530207 BACHEM HLDG NA B SF 0,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument BSD2 ES0113900J37 BCO SANTANDER N.EO0,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument SQL CH0042797206 MATADOR PART. GRP SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument SQL CH0042797206 MATADOR PART. GRP SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument HABA DE000A3H2333 HAMBORNER REIT AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument HABA DE000A3H2333 HAMBORNER REIT AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument CA89557L3011 TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument CA89557L3011 TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument CA87320L1031 TAAT LIFESTYLE+WELLNESS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument CA87320L1031 TAAT LIFESTYLE+WELLNESS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument LGU AU0000005159 JUPITER MINES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021The instrument LGU AU0000005159 JUPITER MINES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument WDDA US9300591008 WADDELL + REED FINL A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument WDDA US9300591008 WADDELL + REED FINL A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2021:Das Instrument CID US2044096012 CIA EN.GER.ADR PFD NV 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2021The instrument CID US2044096012 CIA EN.GER.ADR PFD NV 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2021