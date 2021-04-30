DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, April 30, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) today announced its financial results for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The Financial Statements are available on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).
HIGHLIGHTS: January - December 2020
"2020 will certainly go down in history as marking the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global collaboration and response to fight the virus provided a glimpse into the future of medical progress and highlighted the importance of the biotech industry at large. In an effort to contribute to the continued improvement of global health, the Vivoryon team strives to consequently pursue its mission to pioneer precision intervention medicines.
In mid-2020, we received the International Nonproprietary Name (INN), varoglutamstat, for PQ912 from the World Health Organization (WHO) and announced later that year, that the first patient was enrolled in VIVIAD, the Phase 2b, randomized and multi-center clinical study in Europe. This study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of our lead candidate, varoglutamstat, in patients with Alzheimer's Disease. Prof. Dr. Scheltens from the VU Amsterdam will act as principal investigator for VIVIAD.
Based on our clinical development efforts and the approval of the IND application for varoglutamstat, we are now able to initiate our Phase 2 clinical trial program in the US as planned. Varoglutamstat is a first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme glutaminyl cyclase that addresses a very distinct disease pathway and provides a mode of action affecting multiple pathology hallmarks at once in contrast to many other Alzheimer's Disease drug candidates in development.
From a research and development perspective, we extended our portfolio during the first half of the year by acquiring patents from the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology (IZI) for the further development of meprin protease inhibitors. These small molecules have the potential to treat a range of indications including acute and chronic kidney disease and multiple organ fibrosis in addition to targeting the symptoms of these disorders.
In November 2020, Vivoryon was successfully converted into a Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) under Dutch law. This milestone reflects Vivoryon's continued international focus. We are convinced that this corporate transformation will be a gateway to new international investors and may also provide access to additional capital markets. We look forward to the continued implementation our growth strategy and to the additional opportunities gained by this corporate conversion.
In summary, 2020 was a pivotal year for Vivoryon. I would therefore like to extend our sincere thanks to our shareholders for all their support throughout our transformation as well as to the whole Vivoryon team. We look forward to additional opportunities that await us in 2021 and believe that we have the resources and clear objectives in place to positively impact the lives of patients battling difficult-to-treat diseases."
Net loss for the year 2020 was EUR 16,510 thousand or EUR 0.83 per common share, compared to EUR 7,823 thousand or EUR 0.62 per common share for the year 2019.
OUTLOOKThe mid-term focus of Vivoryon's business activities can be summarized as follows:
Vivoryon Therapeutics has finalized its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 according to IFRS. The auditor KPMG has issued an unqualified auditor's report for both statements. The reports are available on the company website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
