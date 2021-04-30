Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and according to Decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021 extending the period of application of Ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, concerning adaptation of the rules for the meeting and deliberation of the general meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law as a result of the Covid-19, the Latécoère's combined shareholders meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders, at the Company's registered office, located at 135 rue de Périole 31500 Toulouse.

In application of the administrative measures taken to limit or prohibit movements or collective gatherings due to sanitary reasons, the general meeting in person had to be restricted.

Under these conditions, shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights only remotely before the general meeting using the single form for postal or proxy voting.

According to the provisions of the article 5-1, II of the Ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended, the General Meeting shall be broadcasted live, provided that technical reasons do not render such broadcast impossible or disturb it. Recorded broadcasting will also be available within the regulatory timeframe. Shareholders will be able to access live and recorded broadcast from the Company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/.

Each shareholder may ask questions on topics related to the General meeting agenda. These questions must be sent to the Company's head office, to the attention of the Chairman of the board, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or by email to the following address: mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero, before the second working day preceding the date of the General Meeting. They must include a certificate of share ownership.

The modalities for holding the general meeting will be detailed on the page dedicated to the news and communication on the Company's web site. It is specified that these modalities of participation to the general assembly could evolve depending on health and/or legal restrictions. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the news and communication page on the Company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/actualites-financieres/.

Information about this General Meeting will be published on Latécoère's website (section Finance », Regulated information », Documents related to the Shareholder's Meeting at www.latecoere.aero) and in particular, information concerning the procedures for holding the meeting, the notice of meeting published in the 'Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires' (BALO) on April 16, 2021 (bulletin N° 46) and the invitation brochure online on April 30, 2021 as well as the notice of convening, will soon be published in BALO.

Information referring to the articles R 225-81 and R 225-83 of the Commercial Code are consolidated in the invitation brochure of the general meeting and in the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on April 22, 2021 to the Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available on Latécoère's website (section Finance », Regulated information », Documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting at www.latecoere.aero, and on https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/informations-reglementees/.

The other documents and information concerning the General Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, are available to the shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may, where applicable, be consulted on the Company's website. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website www.latecoere.aero.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

