Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces the publication of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, which has been approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 29 April 2021 under number R. 21-014.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.verallia.com), in the "Regulated Information" section and the "Corporate and Financial Documents" sub-section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2020 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors' Annual Management Report;

the Board of Directors' Report on Corporate Governance;

a description of the share buy-back program; and

the extra-financial performance statement.

About Verallia At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com

