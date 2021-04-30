Contract Power Australia, a subsidiary of Pacific Energy, is set to design, construct, install and commission 42 MW of battery capacity for Fortescue Metals Group as part of its Pilbara Energy Connect project. The storage facility will be the largest grid-connected battery system in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), which has signed green energy deals from Papua New Guinea to Jordan over the past year, has contracted Pacific Energy subsidiary Contract Power Australia (CPA) to build Western Australia's largest network-integrated battery energy storage system ...

