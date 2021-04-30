Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
30.04.21
08:13 Uhr
2,220 Euro
-0,025
-1,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 08:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2021

During April, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO3. As of April 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,385,677.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 CEST on April 30, 2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona's robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment

  • AprShares PR 04.30.21 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a727027c-c0ec-4c5c-bc2f-147a13735e27)

SANIONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.