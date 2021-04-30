Ferguson PLC Announces Block listing Interim Review

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

The Ferguson Group Share Option Plan 2010 has now expired. No further shares may be issued under the block listing and no further block listing returns will be made in respect of this expired scheme, therefore, the block listing is hereby cancelled. In accordance with LR3.5.6R, a final blocklisting return in respect of this block listing is set out above in the prescribed form.