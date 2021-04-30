Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021

Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 08:31
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Discount and Premium Management

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Discount and Premium Management 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Discount and Premium Management 
30-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Discount and premium management 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
30 April 2021 
The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces its intention to implement a "zero 
discount" policy (the "Policy") to seek to manage the discount or premium to net asset value ("NAV") at which the 
Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") trade. 
The Board has been concerned by the Company's discount to NAV over the last eight months and, where there has been 
appropriate opportunity to do so, has undertaken a number of share buybacks in an effort to reduce the discount at 
which its Ordinary Shares have traded. In addition, the Company's investment manager has held a number of meetings 
with both existing and potential investors. Pleasingly, these endeavours, coupled with a more positive market backdrop 
more generally, have led to a narrowing of the discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares trade. The Ordinary Share 
price as of close of business yesterday of 97.00 pence represented a discount of approximately 4.42% to the last 
published NAV per Ordinary Share of 101.49 pence. 
The volatility in the price of the Ordinary Shares has not reflected the stability and low volatility of the underlying 
NAV. The Policy is being adopted because the Board believes that it is important for Shareholders to be able to benefit 
appropriately from the Company's investment objective which is to generate a regular and attractive level of income 
with low asset value volatility. The Company will therefore seek to ensure that the Ordinary Shares trade close to NAV 
in normal market conditions through a combination of Ordinary Share buybacks and the issue of new Ordinary Shares, or 
resale of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, where demand exceeds supply. 
Further issuance would allow the Company to take advantage of opportunities in the private debt markets as they arise, 
as well as increase the size of the Company, which should reduce the ongoing charges figure and improve the liquidity 
of the Ordinary Shares. 
The Board has therefore given instructions to Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood") to implement the Policy on 
the Board's behalf. Any Ordinary Shares acquired shall be purchased pursuant to the general authority approved by the 
Company's shareholders at the Company's AGM on 25 June 2020 and any Ordinary Shares so purchased will be held in 
treasury. 
These instructions are valid until cancelled, suspended or amended and have been put in place to ensure that Ordinary 
Share repurchases may continue, if required, even when the Company is in possession of inside information, including, 
for these purposes, during the short period prior to the announcement of the Company's NAV per Ordinary Share each 
month. The Board shall not cancel, suspend or amend these instructions at any time when it is in possession of inside 
information. Any purchases will be made in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and any repurchase decisions 
will be made by Winterflood independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. The Board has established, and will 
implement and maintain, adequate and effective internal arrangements and procedures to ensure that the Winterflood 
personnel carrying out the repurchases and any others persons who may have influence on those persons are not in 
possession of any inside information for the duration of the repurchase instructions. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary 
                    mandgcredit@linkgroup.co.uk 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  102172 
EQS News ID:  1190850 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190850&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
