Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 08:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2021

DJ Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2021 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2021 
30-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     30 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Total Voting Rights as at 30 April 2021

This announcement is being made in accordance with FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

As at 30 April 2021, Polymetal International plc's issued share capital comprised 473,556,152 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,556,152.

The above figure of 473,556,152 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Polymetal under the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 102164 
EQS News ID:  1190814 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190814&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
