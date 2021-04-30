St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme in Top 10 for Applicant Approvals

LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data shows that the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is in the top 10 for its number of approvals in the last seven years. The statistics, posted by investment migration publication IMI Daily, noted St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme as "remarkably constant" with the number of approvals it grants migrant investors.

For nearly four decades, St Kitts and Nevis has been operating the world's longest-standing CBI Programme and facilitating a means for investors and their families to obtain citizenship. Once applicants invest in the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), hailed as the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship, the contribution is channelled into national development projects on the islands, ranging from healthcare to education.

Nonetheless, the Programme's approvals depend wholeheartedly on its applicant vetting process. During a webinar earlier this year, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said, "The CBI Programme has been critical to all we do and to all that we have become. That is why we want to guard it. We want to protect it. We want to ensure we have a most vigorous due diligence programme to ensure that those who have the honour and privilege of becoming our citizens are persons of good character."

Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, has on many occasions echoed the same ethos. "We do good due diligence. We are ranked very highly in various initiatives. The PWM magazine has us with a perfect score for fast processing, [but] we are also really highly ranked for due diligence, which is one of our strong points."

Once the necessary due diligence checks are passed, applicants gain a receipt of citizenship and unlock a wealth of opportunities. Most notably, it increases travel freedom to nearly 160 countries and territories across the globe. The Programme also allows investors and their family members to enjoy full citizenship for life, which can be passed on to future generations by descent.

Investors interested in becoming economic citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can take advantage of the limited-time offer under the SGF, which enables families of four to obtain citizenship for US$150,000 rather than $195,000.

