The solar facility will sell power to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh under a 20-year PPA.Malaysian renewable energy developer Ditrolic Solar Group has energized what it claims to be the largest solar plant in Bangladesh: the 73.1 MW Mymensingh project. Located in the Mymensingh district, 100 km north of Dhaka, the solar plant secured last year a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangladesh Power Development Board. It was built with an investment of around $90 million and will supply power at an unspecified price to the national utility, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh. "To ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...