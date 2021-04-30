Anzeige
DFDS A/S: DFDS opens duty-free border shops in Calais and Dunkirk

INVESTOR NEWS NO.17/2021
  • DFDS awarded tender to operate new 1,000 m2 duty-free shop in the Port of Calais

DFDS has since 1 January 2021, in accordance with the new Brexit trade agreement, offered duty-free sales on board our four passenger ferry routes connecting the UK and the EU - Dover-Calais, Dover-Dunkirk, Amsterdam-Newcastle and Newhaven-Dieppe.

Following a tender, DFDS has today been awarded the right to operate a new duty-free shore-based shop in the Port of Calais. The 1,000 m2 shop is expected to open in October 2021.

In the Dunkirk port terminal, operated by DFDS, a shore-based duty-free shop of 700 m2 is expected to open in July 2021.

Both shops will provide convenient access for cars. It is expected that the shops will offer up to 50 per cent off UK high street prices in line with the current on board offering.

It is expected that the new shops will attract new travellers for day trips to the Hauts-de- France region once travel restrictions are eased.

DFDS expects to replace one older ferry with a newbuilding this summer on the Dover-Calais route. The new ferry will feature a 1,100 m2 duty-free shop.

