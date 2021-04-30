DJ VTB Group announces IFRS results for 1Q 2021

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group announces IFRS results for 1Q 2021 30-Apr-2021 / 08:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VTB Group announces IFRS results for 1Q 2021 VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021, along with the independent auditor's report on these statements. Dmitry Pianov, a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of VTB Bank, said: "We are pleased to report excellent first-quarter results that reflect both our strong operating performance - underpinned by the effects of the business transformation achieved to date - and the post-pandemic economic recovery. VTB's net profit in the first quarter amounted to RUB 85.1 billion (ROE of 19.2%), having more than doubled year-on-year. This result was driven by strong organic growth in core banking revenues, with net interest income increasing 21.6% year-on-year, while net fee and commission income rose by 19.1%. "The operating environment was quite favourable for us. A high level of business activity, and positive economic dynamics led to a decrease in provision costs. The cost of risk in the first quarter was 0.7%, while provision charges halved compared with the same period last year. "Controlling costs remains a key priority for VTB as we increase investments in our technological transformation. In the first quarter, staff costs and administrative expenses increased by just 1.2% year-on-year, well below inflation, while rapid growth in operating income resulted in a considerable improvement in operating efficiency. The costs to net operating income ratio was 33.5%, down 5.8 p.p. year-on-year. "VTB Group continued to expand its business, increasing the share of the retail banking business in assets. The total loan book remained practically unchanged during the quarter, while loans to individuals increased by 4.4%. Assets managed by VTB Capital Investments grew by 12% to RUB 3.8 trillion, of which assets under management from individuals increased by 16% to RUB 2.1 trillion. "These results are fully in line with our forecasts for the current year and provide a solid foundation for the continuous delivery of a strong return on equity." Financial highlights (RUB billion) 31 March 31 December Change 2021 2020 Assets 18,588.4 18,142.2 2.5% Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements ( 13,145.6 13,162.6 -0.1% gross), as reported Loans to legal entities 9,118.8 9,305.4 -2.0% Loans to individuals 4,026.8 3,857.2 4.4% Customer deposits 13,690.8 12,831.0 6.7% Deposits from legal entities 7,969.0 7,095.1 12.3% Deposits from individuals 5,721.8 5,735.9 -0.2% NPL ratio 5.5% 5.7% -20 bps LDR ratio 89.4% 95.6% -620 bps

Total loan book remains stable amid an increase in the share of retail lending - As of 31 March 2021, the total loan book before loan loss provisions amounted to RUB 13.1 trillion, practically

unchanged from the beginning of the year. - Loans to individuals increased by 4.4% from the beginning of the year to RUB 4.0 trillion amid a recovery in demand

for consumer lending and car loans, as well as continued growth in the mortgage portfolio thanks to the Group's

participation in the state-supported mortgage programme. In 1Q 2021, VTB Group issued mortgage loans worth RUB 215

billion, an increase of 7% year-on-year. - Lending to legal entities decreased by 2.0% from the beginning of the year to RUB 9.1 trillion. The loan book was

affected by negative currency revaluation as well as the write-off of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises

as part of government support programmes for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. - As a result of higher growth in lending to individuals, the share of retail in the Group's total loan book

increased to 31%, up from to 29% at the end of 2020. - Since the beginning of 2021, customer funding has increased by 6.7% to RUB 13.7 trillion. Customer funding from

legal entities increased by 12.3% in 1Q 2021, while the current-account balances of legal entities increased by

31.6%. Customer funding from individuals saw little change, amounting to RUB 5.7 trillion: while there was a

considerable increase in balances in savings accounts, this was offset by a decrease in term deposits. - As a result of faster growth in customer deposits, the loans-to-deposits (LDR) ratio decreased to 89.4% as of 31

March 2021, down from 95.6% as of 31 December 2020. The share of customer funding in the Group's total liabilities

increased in the first three months of 2021 to 81.9%, up from 78.1% as of 31 December 2020. The structure of

customer funding continues to change in line with the Group's strategic targets: the share of current accounts

increased to 44%, up from 40% at the beginning of the year.

Income statement

(RUB billion) 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Change Net interest income 145.6 119.7 21.6% Net fee and commission income 38.6 32.4 19.1% Operating income before provisions 194.0 163.2 18.9% Provision charge(1) -22.6 -45.1 -49.9% Staff costs and administrative expenses -64.9 -64.1 1.2% Net profit 85.1 39.8 113.8%

(1) Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments.

Substantial improvement in profitability amid a strong increase in key banking revenues and stabilisation of the quality of the loan book - The Group's net profit in 1Q 2021 increased by 113.8% year-on-year to RUB 85.1 billion, which represents a return

on equity of 19.2%, up from 9.5% in 1Q 2020. - Net interest income amounted to RUB 145.6 billion, an increase of 21.6% year-on-year. Net interest margin was 3.7%,

up from 3.6% in 1Q 2020. The increase in net interest margin was the result of further optimisation of the funding

structure and an increase in the share of more profitable loans to individuals in the total loan book. - At the same time, the sensitivity of the Group's net interest income to a 100 bps change in interest rates on cash

flows in Russian roubles decreased in 1Q 2021 to RUB -11.7 billion from RUB -12.0 billion at the end of 2020. - Net fee and commission income amounted to RUB 38.6 billion, an increase of 19.1% year-on-year. The considerable

increase in net fee and commission income was driven by the expansion of the Group's transactional business and a

steadily increasing volume of commissions from the sale of insurance products and commissions from the brokerage

business. - In the first three months of the year, the Group's cost of risk amounted to 0.7%, having decreased by 80 bps

year-on-year as the Russian economy continued to recover from the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Provision

charges were RUB 22.6 billion, a decrease of 49.9% year-on-year. - The Group's NPL ratio deceased by 20 bps to 5.5% of gross customer loans as of 31 March 2021. The Group increased

its allowance for loan impairments to 6.9%, up from 6.8% as of 31 December 2020. The NPL coverage ratio was 126.4%,

up from 120.6% at the beginning of the year. - Staff costs and administrative expenses in 1Q 2021 amounted to RUB 64.9 billion, an increase of 1.2% year-on-year.

Growth in key income lines contributed to considerable improvements in operating efficiency, with the ratio of

costs to net operating income before provisions decreasing by 580 bps year-on-year to 33.5%.

Corporate-Investment Business

Investment banking leadership - As of the end of 1Q 2021, VTB Capital retained its leading positions in the rankings of lead managers in equity and

debt capital markets according to Refinitiv, Bloomberg and Dealogic. Mergermarket also recognised VTB Capital as

the leader among financial advisors in terms of the number of M&A transactions in Russia. - VTB Capital organised a number of major transactions, including the initial public offering of Fix Price, which was

the largest Russian IPO in the last 10 years, M.Video-Eldorado Group's SPO, as well as several ESG bond issues,

such as Russian Railways' green perpetual Eurobonds and Sovcombank's social Eurobonds.

Rapid growth of the investment platform VTB Capital Investments - In 1Q 2021, VTB Capital Investments increased customer assets by 11.6% to RUB 3.8 trillion. The retail assets under

management increased by 16.1% to RUB 2.1 trillion, while the corporate assets under management increased by 6.5% to

RUB 1.7 trillion. VTB Capital Investments' customer base grew by 19% in the first quarter to over 1.4 million

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)