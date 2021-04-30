NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New cash and derivatives member on Nasdaq Stockholm: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

Due to the fusion of the exchange member DeGiro B.V. with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, based in Germany, the new entity will be flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. Activities and member ID under DeGiro B.V. will be transferred to flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. flatexDEGIRO Bank AG has been admitted as cash and derivatives member of Nasdaq Stockholm and will commence trading in INET in CCP cleared securities and in Genium INET from the 3rd of May, 2021. Member: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG Member ID in INET: DEG Member ID in Genium INET: DEG Admitted: The 3rd of May, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856287