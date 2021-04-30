Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: FTG111 ISIN: DE000FTG1111 Ticker-Symbol: FTK 
Xetra
30.04.21
10:34 Uhr
106,00 Euro
-1,40
-1,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
FLATEXDEGIRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLATEXDEGIRO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,90106,1010:47
105,90106,1010:49
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2021 | 09:53
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New cash and derivatives member on Nasdaq Stockholm: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

Due to the fusion of the exchange member DeGiro B.V. with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG,
based in Germany, the new entity will be flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. Activities and
member ID under DeGiro B.V. will be transferred to flatexDEGIRO Bank AG.
flatexDEGIRO Bank AG has been admitted as cash and derivatives member of Nasdaq
Stockholm and will commence trading in INET in CCP cleared securities and in
Genium INET from the 3rd of May, 2021. 

Member: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG
Member ID in INET: DEG
Member ID in Genium INET: DEG
Admitted: The 3rd of May, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. 

Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856287
FLATEXDEGIRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.