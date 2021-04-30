iCIMS Demonstrates High Level of Sophistication and Scope According to 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition

Leading European analyst firm recognises iCIMS for its comprehensive capabilities and ability to support large enterprise customers more effectively than competitors

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the leading talent cloud company, has been recognised for its performance, level of sophistication, and scope in Europe in the 2021 Fosway Group 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. According to Fosway, iCIMS shows strong momentum and high potential in its advanced rating due to its comprehensive capabilities and lower total cost of ownership.

iCIMS' placement in the analysis from Fosway Group solidifies iCIMS as the global platform that empowers companies to build a winning workforce through:

Global customer community : supporting the complex hiring needs of brands such as Wipro, Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg, HP and Astra Zeneca.

: supporting the complex hiring needs of brands such as Wipro, Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg, HP and Astra Zeneca. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) analytics: enabling talent teams to explore where historically underrepresented candidates are dropping off in the hiring process, viewing candidates by stage by their self-identified race, ethnicity and gender to understand where more inclusive measures need to be implemented and set goals for each hiring stage.

enabling talent teams to explore where historically underrepresented candidates are dropping off in the hiring process, viewing candidates by stage by their self-identified race, ethnicity and gender to understand where more inclusive measures need to be implemented and set goals for each hiring stage. Video storytelling and engagement : reimagining the talent experience by showcasing an authentic employer brand through employee-generated video testimonials.

reimagining the talent experience by showcasing an authentic employer brand through employee-generated video testimonials. Seamless integrations: gaining local fit and flexibility via out-of-the-box integrations.

gaining local fit and flexibility via out-of-the-box integrations. Extensive partner ecosystem: benefiting from partnerships with leading HCM and payroll software providers.

partner ecosystem: benefiting from partnerships with leading HCM and payroll software providers. Global support : delivering Premium Success Support with a 24/7 technical helpdesk for global companies; global implementations.

: delivering Premium Success Support with a 24/7 technical helpdesk for global companies; global implementations. Global recruiting tools : engaging with candidates across geographies and channels including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS; tailored country career sites; multilingual capabilities, and in-country and pan-regional compliance.

: engaging with candidates across geographies and channels including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS; tailored country career sites; multilingual capabilities, and in-country and pan-regional compliance. Investments in EU Data Security: achieving leading international privacy and information certification ISO/IEC 27701 led by our Data Protection Officer and privacy team.

achieving leading international privacy and information certification ISO/IEC 27701 led by our Data Protection Officer and privacy team. Worldwide hosting & disaster recovery centers: providing eight hosting sites around the world and six data recovery centers designed for high availability to protect against disaster.

providing eight hosting sites around the world and six data recovery centers designed for high availability to protect against disaster. Global leadership: gaining expertise from iCIMS' growing European team and 2020 acquisitions of companies headquartered in France and Ireland .

"Global business leaders are facing new and evolving business priorities and challenges every day," said Mickael Cabrol, managing director of EMEA at iCIMS. "Having the right people is critical to success and access to the best talent requires optimum technology, a premier partner network and a global community of customers. Our leadership status in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition solidifies our commitment to our EMEA customers to provide the strongest portfolio of solutions to meet their needs, while contributing to our global growth in multiple regions."

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway said, "The disruption of the pandemic has opened opportunities for a new breed of talent acquisition systems to help organisations adapt to the constantly changing requirements in recruitment. iCIMS has significantly accelerated both its product innovation and its growth and customer advocacy in EMEA with its recognition in this year's analysis."

This recognition from Fosway Group follows additional industry recognition from Aptitude Research, Gartner and Josh Bersin.

