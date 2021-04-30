PV manufacturers seeking Indian state funding for new production lines will need to meet minimum scale and module-efficiency requirements, according to new government guidelines.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said this week that it has developed new guidelines for its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims to achieve gigawatt-scale production of high-efficiency solar modules. The scheme, which provides funding over a five-year period, has been approved by the president of India. The MNRE will implement it through the Indian Renewable Energy ...

