Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QFYW ISIN: SE0014829644 Ticker-Symbol: 795 
Berlin
30.04.21
10:27 Uhr
1,514 Euro
-0,030
-1,94 %
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (190/21)

Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted
from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

Short name:   OFFHUS   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014829644
----------------------------
Order book ID: 205666   
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be May 14, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
