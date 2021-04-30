Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (190/21)

Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Short name: OFFHUS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829644 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 205666 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be May 14, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.