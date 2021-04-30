Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

Due to the fusion of the exchange member DeGiro B.V with FlatexDEGIRO Bank AG, based in Germany, the new entity will be flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. Activities and member ID under DeGiro B.V. will be transferred to flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. flatexDEGIRO Bank AG has been admitted as cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 3rd of May, 2021. From this date flatexDEGIRO Bank AG is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG INET ID: DEG Admitted: The 3rd of May, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856298