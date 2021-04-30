Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
WKN: A1131K ISIN: SE0005876968 Ticker-Symbol: OEA 
30.04.21
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in OEM International AB (66/21)

With effect from May 6, 2021, the redemption shares in OEM International AB
will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim
shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including May 20, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
Short name:      OEM IL B                
Round lot:      1                    
ISIN code:      SE0015810585              
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:    224076                 
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
MIC Code:       XSTO                  


For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer
Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
