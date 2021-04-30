Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
30.04.2021
AECI Limited - Acceptance of LTIP awards

AECI Limited - Acceptance of LTIP awards

PR Newswire

London, April 30

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, THE ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2021, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 30 April 2021 as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI78 636R97,26R7 648 137,36
KM KathanChief Financial Officer, AECI52 388R97,26R5 095 256,88
EE LudickDirector of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI34 982R97,26R3 402 349,32
WJ StrydomActing Group Company Secretary, AECI6 350R97,26R617 601,00
DJ MulqueenyPrescribed Officer, AECI30 782R97,26R2 993 857,32
DK MurrayPrescribed Officer, AECI30 745R97,26R2 990 258,70
CBH WatsonPrescribed Officer, AECI26 505R97,26R2 577 876,30

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
30 April 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

