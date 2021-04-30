AECI Limited - Acceptance of LTIP awards
PR Newswire
London, April 30
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, THE ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2021, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 30 April 2021 as follows:
|Name
|Position and company
|No. of shares
|Grant price
|Value
|MA Dytor
|Chief Executive, AECI
|78 636
|R97,26
|R7 648 137,36
|KM Kathan
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|52 388
|R97,26
|R5 095 256,88
|EE Ludick
|Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI
|34 982
|R97,26
|R3 402 349,32
|WJ Strydom
|Acting Group Company Secretary, AECI
|6 350
|R97,26
|R617 601,00
|DJ Mulqueeny
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|30 782
|R97,26
|R2 993 857,32
|DK Murray
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|30 745
|R97,26
|R2 990 258,70
|CBH Watson
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|26 505
|R97,26
|R2 577 876,30
Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.
Woodmead, Sandton
30 April 2021
Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)