AECI Limited - Acceptance of LTIP awards

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, THE ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2021, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 30 April 2021 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value MA Dytor Chief Executive, AECI 78 636 R97,26 R7 648 137,36 KM Kathan Chief Financial Officer, AECI 52 388 R97,26 R5 095 256,88 EE Ludick Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI 34 982 R97,26 R3 402 349,32 WJ Strydom Acting Group Company Secretary, AECI 6 350 R97,26 R617 601,00 DJ Mulqueeny Prescribed Officer, AECI 30 782 R97,26 R2 993 857,32 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI 30 745 R97,26 R2 990 258,70 CBH Watson Prescribed Officer, AECI 26 505 R97,26 R2 577 876,30

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

