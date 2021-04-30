Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Simulocity's partnership with PRMA is one of a myriad of virtual platforms for businesses that they have developed for industry leaders around the globe.

Simulocity will be partnering with the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association to launch a year-round immersive platform through their award winning "SIM-EXPO" product. The innovative platform will include a year-round marketplace for PRMA industry partners, best-practice sharing, educational events and conferences, and even virtualized manufacturing plants. In addition to 3D immersive and interactive booths, the platform is infused with artificial intelligence and fosters a powerful online community between PRMA, its members, industry partners and various other associations in the region.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) is the most prominent organization in the country that connects and stands for the manufacturing and service industries since 1928. Its main purpose is to promote the interest and competitiveness of its members and the economic development of the island.

According to Carlos Rodríguez, President of PRMA, "We are in a digitized era and it is time to take advantage of technologies to transform and develop new services and create innovative solutions that satisfy our members and partners' experience. With this new platform, our users will have access to knowledge and collaborative tools thus enhancing organizational communications and productivity. As a result, PRMA will insert itself within the global trends of digital media, e-business and the emerging innovative economy."

"We are very proud to partner with PRMA, as they are considered the premier hub of all industries in Puerto Rico and the region," said Dr. Manny Dominguez, Founder and CEO of Simulocity. "Our platform will complement their existing events and education offerings to all their industry partners, while increasing access year-round to members, corporations and consumers. This technology will bring more visibility to all industries in Puerto Rico. Simulocity's immersive virtual platform for PRMA will include a virtual-reality inspired marketplace and a collaboration "center of excellence" that is unprecedented in the region. It is an honor for our firm to digitally transform PRMA and its world-class corporate partners.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association has advocated for and joined the manufacturing and service industries together on the island since 1928. It is one of the most prominent trade associations in Puerto Rico.

SIM-EXPO, Simulocity's award-winning platform, is an immersive, luxurious online experience, tailored to make customers feel "virtually there." It delivers an immersive, world class experience from any internet-connected computer or mobile device.

About the Company

Located in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and groundbreaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for healthcare, education, training and events management. Their expertise is in integrating & innovating leading-edge technologies, including virtual platforms for business, virtual-reality, learning via gamification, business intelligence, combined with expert project management.

Simulocity is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook's - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications' - Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review's - 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.

Contact Information

Simulocity

info@simulocity.us

1-800-SIM-TEAM

www.simulocity.us

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82365