Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi and Idealist Danismanlik is now partnering with Turkey's most advanced crypto trading platform ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Focusing their investments on technology and financial technology, Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. and Idealist Danismanlik A.S is now partnering with ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Exchange, one of the Turkey's leading crypto trading platforms. Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi and Idealist Danismanlik acquire 30% of ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Exchange.

ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Exchange provides services to its customers with its 129 full time employees. ICRYPEX offers its investors a cutting-edge, super-fast and low commission multi-asset crypto trading platform while supporting crypto currency wallet services. ICRYPEX also makes a difference in the sector with its 24/7 phone support.

ICRYPEX Cryptocurrency Exchange stands out amongst other crypto exchanges with its unique technological infrastructure and the high transaction speed it provides to its investors. Developing its own technologies, ICRYPEX provides its investors with less than 10 milliseconds processing time, matching engines and blockchain investments.

Taking firm steps towards being a global brand, ICRYPEX has become the name and jersey sponsor of the Men's Basketball First Team of the Besiktas JK, which is one of the biggest clubs of Turkey in January 2021. ICRYPEX has made a first in the world and made sponsorship payment in Bitcoin.

ICRYPEX has also become Turkey's first cryptocurrency exchange listing AVAX chains developed by a Turkish computer scientist with Avalanche protocol.

ICRYPEX is also the first and only cryptocurrency exchange listing USD and USDT currencies simultaneously. Since February 2019 the company has focused on second phase developments and has developed its current products such as website, matching engines, storage-sweeping services in-house.

Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi makes investments predominantly in the financial technology area. Ftech Labs Bilisim A.S., Fintables Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S., Eko Hesap Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., Idealist Danismanlik A.S., Info Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S are among the companies in which Hedef Girisim has a share.

