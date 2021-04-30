Anzeige
Freitag, 30.04.2021
PR Newswire
30.04.2021 | 11:04
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 30

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMarch 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st March 2021US$ 4.18

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28th February 2021, are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2021 is $4.18 per share ($4.25 at 28 February 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (7) cents per share is due to net foreign exchange losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (4) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st March 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments459,977
Cash and Cash equivalents60,055
Other Receivables15
Total Assets520,047
Liabilities
Zero Dividend Preference shares73,638
Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock51,740
Loans payable69,279
Other liabilities1,330
Total Liabilities195,987
Net Assets324,060
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.18

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
