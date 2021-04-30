JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMarch 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st March 2021 US$ 4.18

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28th February 2021, are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2021 is $4.18 per share ($4.25 at 28 February 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (7) cents per share is due to net foreign exchange losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (4) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st March 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 459,977 Cash and Cash equivalents 60,055 Other Receivables 15 Total Assets 520,047 Liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares 73,638 Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 51,740 Loans payable 69,279 Other liabilities 1,330 Total Liabilities 195,987 Net Assets 324,060 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.18

