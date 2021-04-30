JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 30
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMarch 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st March 2021
|US$ 4.18
The Company's annual results for the year ended 28th February 2021, are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2021 is $4.18 per share ($4.25 at 28 February 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (7) cents per share is due to net foreign exchange losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (4) cents.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st March 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|459,977
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|60,055
|Other Receivables
|15
|Total Assets
|520,047
|Liabilities
|Zero Dividend Preference shares
|73,638
|Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock
|51,740
|Loans payable
|69,279
|Other liabilities
|1,330
|Total Liabilities
|195,987
|Net Assets
|324,060
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,474,175
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.18
