Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Papilly AB (publ) receives observation status (191/21)

On April 16, 2021, Papilly AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire Bonzun Health Information AB. On April 29, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that it, because of the planned acquisition, will be subject to an examination by Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, the Exchange decides that the shares in Papilly AB (publ) (PAPI, ISIN code SE0005849205, order book ID 101907) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.