Freitag, 30.04.2021
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 
Tradegate
30.04.21
10:17 Uhr
183,70 Euro
-0,90
-0,49 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
30.04.2021 | 12:04
Honeywell International Inc. - 1st Quarter Results

Honeywell International Inc. - 1st Quarter Results

PR Newswire

London, April 29

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021 -- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at https://investor.honeywell.com/sec-filings-and-reports/sec-filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations
Nina KraussMark Bendza
(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200
Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
