CNH Industrial N.V.: New Holland Agriculture wins three medals at 2001 SIMA Innovation and Edison Awards

New Holland Agriculture's innovation in combine harvesting has been recognized with a silver and a bronze medal at the SIMA Innovation Awards while the brand'sLoop MasterTM knotting technology for balers has won the gold medal at this year's edition of the Edison Awards.

London, April 30, 2021

SIMA AWARDS 2021

New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), was awarded a silver and bronze medal at the SIMA 2021 Innovation Awards in recognition for its innovations in combine harvesting technology. The internationally renowned awards of SIMA, which hosts the bi-annual international farm machinery exhibition of the same name, honor the agricultural industry's most innovative equipment, products, techniques and services. They are conferred by an international jury panel of industry specialists who are assisted by a network of technical experts. The silver medal was awarded in the "From Harvest to Storage" category for NutriSenseTM, the in-harvest nutrient analysis system which collects agronomic data enabling the farmer to make informed decisions in order to maximize their sales. The integration of the Near Infrared (NIR) sensor enables the analysis, recording and mapping of crop composition during harvest. The bronze medal was awarded in the "Parts, Services and Onboard Electronics" category to the Cleaning system pressure sensors. This exclusive patented cleaning shoe pressure analysis system enables a faster harvesting speed while guaranteeing maximum quality. The system measures the pressure in the cleaning shoe of the combine and alerts the operator as to whether any adjustments are required enabling them to optimize the harvest.

EDISON AWARDS 2021

At the 2021 edition of the Edison Awards, New Holland Agriculture was awarded the gold medal for its ground-breaking Loop Master knotting technology featured on its BigBaler 1290 High Density and BigBaler PLUS range. Named after and inspired by Thomas Alva Edison, the annual Edison Awards recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners are selected based on four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. The innovative knotting system uses a new type of secure double knot, which is stronger and has numerous advantages. The loop knotting process eliminates twine off-cuts from being discarded in the field resulting in cost and environmental benefits.

