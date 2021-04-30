BOOSTHEAT: APPOINTMENT OF ÉRIC LAMBERT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD BOOSTHEAT TOWARDS ITS NEXT INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

Vénissieux, 30 April 2021

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency manufacturer, announces a change in the Company's executive management.

BOOSTHEAT announces the appointment of Éric Lambert as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer effective 18 May 2021 to replace Luc Jacquet, founder, who today tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer to the Board of Directors.

After 10 years of growth, it was felt that new management was required in order to ensure the industrial and commercial success of BOOSTHEAT's technological breakthrough in the field of energy efficiency. The Board of Directors and Luc Jacquet accordingly wish to set the Company on a new course led by a Chief Executive officer with compelling industrial experience.

Luc Jacquet will remain in his position until 18 May and will work alongside Éric Lambert during the necessary transition. He will also remain a director of the Company.

Luc Reginster, Chairman of BOOSTHEAT's Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Luc Jacquet for having shaped BOOSTHEAT with ambition for 10 years. With conviction, Luc brought technological innovation to the field of energy efficiency in order to offer a practical response to a pressing issue. He built and promoted the development of a new French operator. Today, we are pleased to welcome Éric Lambert as new Chief Executive Officer to meet the industrial and commercial challenges that await the Company. Éric Lambert undoubtedly has the leadership and operational experience essential to the Company's success."

Éric Lambert is aged 53, married and father of three children. During his career, he has been confronted with the challenges of strategic repositioning, innovation management, industrial and commercial development, organizational restructuring and crisis management.

A graduate of École Polytechnique (1988) and École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées (1993), he built most of his industrial career during 15 years at Renault, directing production sites, managing technological innovation projects and coordinating the launch of new vehicles. In 2009, he became Managing Director of Areva's Aix-les-Bains industrial site, where he took on the challenge of achieving a swift return to profitability. In 2011, he joined Manitou Group's Executive Committee as Rough Terrain Handling Business Unit President & Group Industrial VP. He then took on the general management of Aztec (start-up snow groomer manufacturer) in 2014 before becoming Deputy Managing Director - Chief Operating Officer of Babolat (equipment manufacturer specializing in racket sports) from 2017 until end 2020.

Éric Lambert said: "I am particularly excited to be taking on the general management of BOOSTHEAT. I intend to continue the work accomplished by Luc Jacquet and all employees. The Company is facing major challenges and I am excited at the prospect of taking them on with the teams to lead the Company to the achievement of its objectives. I have taken on many human, technical and economic challenges during my career, and I intend to put my experience at the service of the ecological transition and industrial innovation at BOOSTHEAT. I will present my roadmap for the next steps after an essential phase of analysis and discussion with the teams."

Trading in BOOSTHEAT shares has been suspended until Monday 3 May 2021 before start of trading. The 2020 full year results press release and the associated annual financial report will be released today.

Next release: 2020 full year results, 30 April 2021

For more information on BOOSTHEAT visit

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-tech energy efficient and sustainable heating solutions. Fitted with a patented thermal compressor, the new generation BOOSTHEAT boilers offer up to 200% efficiency and can cut energy consumption by up to half. More economical and eco-friendly than existing solutions, BOOSTHEAT boilers immediately generate dramatic reductions in environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

